The North Remembers March 11th

Source: city-cost.com Today is March 11th, 2017.6 years ago, the world changed. Literally. The topographical situations were altered slightly by the impact of the Magnitude 9 earthquake that shook most of Japan, but none so much as us up here in Tohoku. The worst effected prefectures were Fukushima, Miyagi, and Iwate, all of which lost so much that afternoon.I was in Sendai, on the top floor of a 9 story office building, walking into the lobby of the eikaiwa I was working for after having promptly left a class that ended at 2:45.Most foreigners who have never been through a big quake don’t stop to think about it. We keep walking with the minimal shakes, barely aware.This is the kind of thing that makes you aware. The ground was shaking so badly that one of our office workers was screaming for me to hold the computer on the desk, but it didn’t occurred to me at that moment who she could be talking to. Then the shaking got bad enough for me to sit down. Then crawl under a desk. I don’t know how long any of that went on, but when it was over, I found myself looking out the window and the weird angle of the building next to us, realizing with fresh horror that the building beneath my feet, as well as the one across the street, were swaying with the impact (which makes sense– they’re built to do that instead of collapse) and I thought, “That’s why these things are scary.”Because they never had been before, but they will not be innocent again. Now when the ground shakes, I stop and wait. We’re on the eighth floor here, so we feel a lot of things people closer to the ground might not. It took a few months …continue reading