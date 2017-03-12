Behind Suntory’s Yamazaki Whisky Distillery



1 / 500 sec, f /2.8, ISO 100 —

map & image data — nearby photos Nikon D4 + Nikkor 24-70mm f/2.8 @ 48mm —500 sec,/2.8, ISO 100 —



Shiio Shrine



椎尾神社、サントリー山崎蒸溜所の裏



behind the Suntory Yamazaki Whisky Distillery 椎尾神社、サントリー山崎蒸溜所の裏behind the Suntory Yamazaki Whisky Distillery

As I posted the other day, I made a visit to Suntory’s Whisky Distillery

in the Yamazaki area just south of Kyoto. Eric and I arrived early

for the tour, so we wandered a bit.

A public road bisects the distillery campus, and while the road then turns 90° to wrap up behind and beyond the campus, the

logical straight-ahead continuation brings you to Shiio Shrine, apparently on Suntory property.





1 / 500 sec, f /2.8, ISO 100 —

map & image data — nearby photos Nikon D4 + Nikkor 24-70mm f/2.8 @ 27mm —500 sec,/2.8, ISO 100 —



With Eric



from the public road that bisects the campus from the public road that bisects the campus

The public road heads off to the right, pitching up sharply (~15% grade). It looked inviting to cycle, so I came back later by bicycle to poke around. I also made a Strava segment for this road, starting with the slow climb from the

distillery entrance until this turn, continuing then with the steep climb after the turn.

But for today’s visit, Eric and I were on foot, so we wandered into the shrine. The entrance path has two

stone gates.