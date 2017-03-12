Blogs  >  Kyoto

Behind Suntory’s Yamazaki Whisky Distillery

Source: Jeffrey Friedl
Shiio Shrine 椎尾神社、サントリー山崎蒸溜所の裏 behind the Suntory Yamazaki Whisky Distillery -- Shiio Shrine (椎尾神社) -- Yamazaki, Osaka, Japan -- Copyright 2017 Jeffrey Friedl, http://regex.info/blog/ -- This photo is licensed to the public under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/ (non-commercial use is freely allowed if proper attribution is given, including a link back to this page on http://regex.info/ when used online)

Nikon D4 + Nikkor 24-70mm f/2.8 @ 48mm — 1/500 sec, f/2.8, ISO 100 —
As I posted the other day, I made a visit to Suntory’s Whisky Distillery
in the Yamazaki area just south of Kyoto. Eric and I arrived early
for the tour, so we wandered a bit.

A public road bisects the distillery campus, and while the road then turns 90° to wrap up behind and beyond the campus, the
logical straight-ahead continuation brings you to Shiio Shrine, apparently on Suntory property.



Nikon D4 + Nikkor 24-70mm f/2.8 @ 27mm — 1/500 sec, f/2.8, ISO 100 —
With Eric

from the public road that bisects the campus

The public road heads off to the right, pitching up sharply (~15% grade). It looked inviting to cycle, so I came back later by bicycle to poke around. I also made a Strava segment for this road, starting with the slow climb from the
distillery entrance until this turn, continuing then with the steep climb after the turn.

But for today’s visit, Eric and I were on foot, so we wandered into the shrine. The entrance path has two
stone gates.