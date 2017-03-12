Behind Suntory’s Yamazaki Whisky Distillery

|
Source: Jeffrey Friedl
Shiio Shrine
椎尾神社、サントリー山崎蒸溜所の裏
behind the Suntory Yamazaki Whisky Distillery
As I posted the other day, I made a visit to Suntory’s Whisky Distillery
A public road bisects the distillery campus, and while the road then turns 90° to wrap up behind and beyond the campus, the
With Eric
from the public road that bisects the campus
The public road heads off to the right, pitching up sharply (~15% grade). It looked inviting to cycle, so I came back later by bicycle to poke around. I also made a Strava segment for this road, starting with the slow climb from the
But for today’s visit, Eric and I were on foot, so we wandered into the shrine. The entrance path has two
Between the Gates — Shiio Shrine (椎尾神社) — Yamazaki, Osaka, Japan