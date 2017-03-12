Japan News This Week March 12 2017

今週の日本

Struggling With Japan’s Nuclear Waste, Six Years After Disaster

New York Times

Fukushima: Wild boars take over Japan’s evacuated towns

BBC

Fukushima evacuees face ‘forced’ return as subsidies withdrawn

Guardian

The first missteps for Japan’s first lady

Japan Times

“Japan is Great”

Japan Focus

Journalist writes about ‘kamikaze’ pilots and other important lessons from history

The Mainichi

Statistics

In 2014, workers in the construction industry employed by companies with over 30 employees worked an average of 174.4 hours per month.

Source: Japan Statistics Bureau

