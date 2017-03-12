Blogs  >  SOCIETY

Japan News This Week March 12 2017

Japan News.

今週の日本

Struggling With Japan’s Nuclear Waste, Six Years After Disaster
New York Times

Fukushima: Wild boars take over Japan’s evacuated towns
BBC

Fukushima evacuees face ‘forced’ return as subsidies withdrawn
Guardian

The first missteps for Japan’s first lady
Japan Times

“Japan is Great”
Japan Focus

Journalist writes about ‘kamikaze’ pilots and other important lessons from history
The Mainichi

Statistics

In 2014, workers in the construction industry employed by companies with over 30 employees worked an average of 174.4 hours per month.

Source: Japan Statistics Bureau

