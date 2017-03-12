Japan News This Week March 12 2017

|
今週の日本
Struggling With Japan’s Nuclear Waste, Six Years After Disaster
Fukushima: Wild boars take over Japan’s evacuated towns
Fukushima evacuees face ‘forced’ return as subsidies withdrawn
The first missteps for Japan’s first lady
“Japan is Great”
Journalist writes about ‘kamikaze’ pilots and other important lessons from history
Last Week’s Japan News on the JapanVisitor blog
Statistics
In 2014, workers in the construction industry employed by companies with over 30 employees worked an average of 174.4 hours per month.
Source: Japan Statistics Bureau