March 11th quake : My story

Source: city-cost.com Everyone who was in Japan at the time of the March 11th earthquake has a story to tell. It was big and dramatic enough to sear all those tiny details into one’s memory for years. With 6 years having passed none of the details have seemed to fade yet. That earthquake was one of my firsts. During my study abroad years, I had the pleasure of seeing photos knocked off walls from a quake, but it was short lived and not at all dangerous. The family I was with was completely nonchalant and calm, like nothing happened. My naive Louisianian self didn’t really comprehend the power of an earthquake. I just assumed the ground shook and when it was done everyone went back to their lives like normal. So the day of the quake, I really didn’t know what was going on. Graduation had just finished and all of the students had gone home except a few kids finishing up some projects or practice for their clubs. The teachers were relaxed, finally a break from the ficada of acting busy all day everyday. There was chatter and everyone was light spirited. I went to the kitchen area and poured myself a freshly brewed hot cup of coffee, ready to doze off at my desk until 4pm when I would go home. And that’s when the school started to shake. I figured it would pass quickly and I could go back to my desk in a second or two…or three…or ten…then another teacher grabbed my arm and pulled me to go outside, everyone screaming “nigerou!!(Run Away!!)” Panicked but unwilling to spill hot coffee all over someone else’s desk, I scurried with the teachers, cup in hand, onto the veranda and downstairs to the open field behind the school. We all watched …continue reading