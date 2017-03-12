Tokyo’s Top 7 Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots

Source: savvytokyo.com Literally translated as “flower viewing,” this cultural ritual is so much more. It’s an experience; a spiritual metaphor for the beautiful but fleeting nature of life; and above all, a chance to get outside and eat, drink and be merry under the cover of beautiful pink and white blossoms. In the past we told you about some of the top family-friendly hanami spots in Tokyo, but pretty much wherever you do it, hanami is an activity that appeals to people of all ages, which is one of the things that makes it so great. Here are seven of the best places to get your sakura fix this spring: Meguro River © Photo by Alfie Goodrich This river’s location in a hip residential neighborhood, coupled with the way the trees drape over the water, makes for a stunning walk. Get there from dusk onward to experience the yozakura (night time sakura viewing) lit up by pink and orange lanterns. With 800 trees spread along four kilometers of the river, there are plenty of beautiful blossoms to enjoy viewing under the stars. This is also where the Naka Meguro Sakura Festival (April 3) and the Spring Festival (April 2) are held. For more information on what you’ll see walking along the river, click here or look for “Meguro In Your Pocket,” a new English guide map distributed at embassies, universities and other spots in the Meguro neighborhood. Where: Naka Meguro station, main exit Ueno Park © Photo by Usodesita Just steps from Ueno station, this park is filled with some 800 sakura trees, and when the blossoms reach full bloom it’s like walking under a canopy of sakura-filled clouds and cherry blossom snow. This spot rightfully …continue reading