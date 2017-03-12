Virtual YouTuber Kazuna AI

Source: Spark Blog In case you haven’t heard about her and as a recommendation, come check out Kazuna AI’s YouTube channel. She’s a virtual YouTuber idol and self-proclaimed AI (basically a real human pretending to be an AI or role playing as an AI). Also she covers a variety of topics ranging from answering fan email, discussions, let’s plays games and more. Plus, there’s subtitles available in multiple languages that got recently enabled. Other than that, she’s basically my only favorite virtual YouTuber. Here’s one of her videos. YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/AIChannel Official Website: http://kizunaai.com/ …continue reading