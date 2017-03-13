5 Recommended Nakameguro Foodie Spots

Source: savvytokyo.com From Hikarie in Shibuya to Coredo in Nihonbashi and everything in between, Tokyo has seen hundreds of new shopping and dining remakes in recent years — with each earning it 15 minutes of fame on Japanese TV. Recently, however, with the appearance of Nakameguro Koukashita (“under the elevated tracks”) — the capital’s trendiest foodie paradise has shifted to the already popular hanami destination along the Meguro River and earning it more time in the spotlight. Anchored by the Tsutaya bookstore, the area seems like a cozy sibling to the trendy Daikanyama T-Site just up the hill, but with one huge difference: while T-Site is dominated by books, the new Nakameguro spot is all about food. Koukashita is a full range of dining and food shopping options that range from cheap and cheerful take out windows and baked goods to American-style barbecue, fresh sushi and seafood, as well as vintage wines and cheese. The new Nakameguro spot is all about food. It’s an arduous task to choose just one favorite dining spot among the over 20 located here, so here are five of our favorite eateries, each serving dishes that will make your mouth water. Booze & bread at City Bakery Just behind the rear exit to Nakameguro station, you’ll find an outlet of popular coffee and bakery chain City Bakery. With a trendy, NYC-inspired interior, this is a must visit for lovers of all things buttery and baked. This City Bakery also comes with a full bar, lunch-time sandwiches, gourmet burgers — and craft beer. Take out or eat in, this spot is sure to be a favorite for anyone in love with freshly baked bread and working away from the office. With plenty of creatives and fashion designers who live and work in the area, this is an inspiring spot …continue reading