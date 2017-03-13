5 Recommended Nakameguro Kokashita Foodie Spots

Source: savvytokyo.com From Hikarie in Shibuya to Coredo in Nihonbashi and everything in between, Tokyo has seen hundreds of new shopping and dining remakes in recent years, with each earning its 15 minutes of fame on Japanese TV for more than one reason. Recently, however, with the appearance of Nakameguro Kokashita (literally, Nakameguro under the elevated tracks) — the capital’s trendiest foodies paradise has shifted to Nakameguro, earning this already hanami-popular destination a brand new spotlight. Anchored by the bookstore Nakameguro Tsutaya, the area seems like a cozy sibling to the Daikanyama T-site just up the hill, but with one huge difference: whereas T-site is dominated by books, the new Nakameguro spot is all about food. The focus of Kokashita is a full range of dining and food shopping options that range from cheap and cheerful take out windows and baked goods to American style BBQ, delicious sushi and seafood, and vintage wines and cheese. The new Nakameguro spot is all about food. And while it’s an arduous task to choose one’s favorite dining spots among all 20-something, here are five of our favorite mouth-watering venues. Booze & Bread at City Bakery Just behind the rear exit to the Nakameguro station you’ll find an outlet of new-ish popular coffee and bakery chain City Bakery. With trendy NYC-inspired interior, this is a must stop spot for lovers of all things buttery and baked. But this City Bakery also comes with a full bar, lunch time sandwiches, gourmet burgers — and craft beer. Take out or eat in this spot is sure to be a favorite pastime for anyone in love with freshly baked bread and working away from the office. With a number of creatives and fashion designers who live and work in the area, this is an inspiring spot that’s better even than …continue reading