8 Reasons Why Japanese Wear Surgical Masks

Source: Zooming Japan
I’m sure you’ve seen them.
I have to admit that I was quite shocked when I first came to Japan and saw so many people running around with surgical masks.
In Japan (and in some other Asian countries), however, people wear those masks for various reasons.
Reason #1: Being Sick
This is probably the most self-explanatory reason most people can up with on their own.
If you enter a clinic or hospital in Japan and they’ve confirmed you have a fever, they will actually force you to wear a mask.
Especially when you’re coughing and sneezing a lot, you’re supposed to wear a mask in public.
There are also masks with aroma sheets inside which will help you breathe during nighttime.
Reason #2: Not Wanting to Get Sick
While it is courtesy to wear a mask when you’re sick, a lot of people don’t.
And mind you, Japanese trains are not the only crowded place!