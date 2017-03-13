Filing a Tax Return in Japan

The early 90s would like their website design back, Japan

Last week I submitted a tax return for the first time in Japan.

Well, I submitted a tax return myself for the first time. Last year my wife’s accountant did it for me.

I’d also been in to the tax office to claim some tax write-offs related to the 2011 earthquake, but that wasn’t during tax filing season.

This time I went to the office myself, and I went five days before the deadline. Eeek.

Thankfully the tax office here in Japan is a paragon of what public servants should be: efficient, organized, polite, and professional. Even at the busiest time of the year they managed to get a clueless, unprepared idiot like me through the system in less than ninety minutes.

What you will need to file your taxes at the tax office in Japan:

Your My Number information Any statements of income (源泉徴収票) Receipts, etc. Proof of other earnings/expenses (mortgage, medical expenses, dividends)

This time I was mainly going because I had forgotten to do the paperwork to claim my furusato nozei donation. I figured it was also a good chance to learn more about the system.

As I drove up to the tax office there was a line of stopped cars stretching back 200 metres, waiting to park at the office. I drove past and noticed the signs for the overflow car park (300m away) where I managed to park immediately. A good start.

The genius of the tax office is that they break the waiting into manageable chunks, so it never feels too long. I ended up: