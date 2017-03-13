Is Asia’s growth independent of the West?

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Cyn-Young Park, ADB Asia’s integration has been reshaping the global economic landscape. The emerging economies in East and Southeast Asia (grouped together as emerging East Asia) now account for about 25 per cent of total global trade and 21 per cent of global GDP, compared with about 10 per cent and 5.8 per cent, respectively, in 1985. Is this formidable growth of integrated Asia now independent of growth rates in major developed economies? The idea that emerging East Asia is economically independent of shocks in major industrial countries is sometimes called the ‘decoupling hypothesis’. It’s based on the observation that the region’s sustained high growth in the early 2000s was seemingly unaffected by the ups and downs of major advanced economies. Emerging East Asia’s economic performance has been solid despite visible slowing in most advanced economies since the global financial crisis (GFC). This performance has been underpinned by dynamic growth in China. Emerging East Asia has achieved rapid economic expansion underpinned by strong export performance over the past few decades. The region’s high reliance on exports has been accompanied by a significant diversification of its export base: the G3 economies (the EU, Japan and the United States) collectively accounted for 29 per cent of emerging East Asia’s total exports in 2015, down from almost 50 per cent in 1990. This greater diversification in the destination of Asian exports suggests that an idiosyncratic demand shock from a single market may be mitigated by stronger growth in others. At the same time, the share of intraregional trade in emerging East Asian economies’ total exports has risen dramatically. China, in particular, now accounts for around 30 per cent of intraregional exports. Strong growth in intraregional trade — including with China — could constitute evidence for emerging East Asia’s greater resilience to cyclical fluctuations in the major …continue reading