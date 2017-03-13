St. Patrick's Day parades and events in Japan, 2017: Backed by 60 years of diplomacy

Source: city-cost.com St. Patrick’s Day parades, events, and parties in Japan may take on extra significance in 2017 as Japan and Ireland commemorate 60 years of diplomatic ties. Find out where the party is at, with our guide to the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations across Japan.2017 marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Ireland. The two nations have been celebrating this coupling with a number of ambassadorial and learned events in both countries since last year, with events continuing throughout 2017. Diplomatic relations between Japan and Ireland date back to March 2. 1957 when Japan’s ambassador to the UK made the proposal to their Irish counterpart.The anniversary comes just one year after Ireland marked the 100th anniversary of the Easter Rising, the 1916 revolt which ultimately lead to Ireland’s independence from Britain.Whether or not the current commemorative atmosphere will lend extra weight to upcoming St. Patrick’s Day (セントパトリクスディ) parades, events, and celebrations, we don’t know. Perhaps their effect will be negligible anyway; the Irish have never needed an excuse for celebrations and good times, and this weekend will see plenty of Irish celebrations across Japan as the diaspora dons the green for St. Patrick’s Day on and around March 17.TokyoThe 25th Tokyo St. Patrick’s Day ParadeThe largest of Japan’s St. Patrick’s Day parades, this Tokyo event is, in fact, the largest Irish event in Japan. Held since 1992, the parade is the fruit of the efforts of the non-profit volunteer network Irish Network Japan. This year will see the parade hit by the double whammy of the aforementioned 60th anniversary, and the 25th anniversary of the parade itself. Date(s)Marc 19 (Sun)Hours13:00 – 15:00PlaceOmotesando – HarajukuWebhttp://www.inj.or.jp/en/event/25th-tokyo-st-patricks-day-paradeI Love Ireland FestivalThe annual I Love Ireland Festival returns to the stage at Yoyogi Park for 2017, for two …continue reading