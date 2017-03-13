This Week in Japan Mar. 13-19, 2017

|
Source: Gaijin Pot
From sumo wrestling to jazz to ritual fire burnings, there’s something for everyone across the archipelago this week. If you’re doing something cool, leave us a comment or send us an email to have your event listed.
Monday: Behemoths clash
Sumo Grand Tournament
The era of four yokozuna grand champions, including Kisenato — the just-promoted and first Japan-born yokozuna in two decades — officially got underway yesterday as the spring tournament opened in Osaka. But there’s still two weeks to see whether the native son can prevail against his three Mongolian rivals.
Tuesday: Immerse yourself in the Edo era
Nihonbashi-Kayabacho Super Ukiyo-e Exhibition
Japan’s renowned ukiyo-e prints of the Edo era weren’t merely artworks, but the TMZ.com of the age. By animating digitized images from the Spaulding Collection — dubbed the most magnificent ukiyo-e collection in the world — at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, this exhibition creates an immersive experience in which viewers step back in time to the age of samurai and geisha.
Wednesday: Get your folk on
James Vincent McMorrow
The Irish singer-songwriter debuts in Japan riding high on a number one album in his native country. “We Move” saw McMorrow edging in a more electrified, R&B direction. Outside his homeland, he’s best known for his cover of the Chris Isaak song “Wicked Game,” used in …continue reading