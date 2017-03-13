This Week in Japan Mar. 13-19, 2017

Nihonbashi-Kayabacho Super Ukiyo-e Exhibition

From sumo wrestling to jazz to ritual fire burnings, there’s something for everyone across the archipelago this week. If you’re doing something cool, leave us a comment or send us an email to have your event listed.

Monday: Behemoths clash

Sumo Grand Tournament The era of four yokozuna grand champions, including Kisenato — the just-promoted and first Japan-born yokozuna in two decades — officially got underway yesterday as the spring tournament opened in Osaka. But there’s still two weeks to see whether the native son can prevail against his three Mongolian rivals. Date March 13-26 Time 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Location Edion Arena, Osaka (Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium) – Map Fee ¥4,600-¥13,400 More Info

Tuesday: Immerse yourself in the Edo era



Nihonbashi-Kayabacho Super Ukiyo-e Exhibition Japan’s renowned ukiyo-e prints of the Edo era weren’t merely artworks, but the TMZ.com of the age. By animating digitized images from the Spaulding Collection — dubbed the most magnificent ukiyo-e collection in the world — at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, this exhibition creates an immersive experience in which viewers step back in time to the age of samurai and geisha. Date March 14-May 21 Time 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Location Kayabacho-Itchome Heiwa Bldg, Tokyo – Map Fee ¥1.600 More Info

Wednesday: Get your folk on