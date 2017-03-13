Blogs  >  SOCIETY

This Week in Japan Mar. 13-19, 2017

Nihonbashi-Kayabacho Super Ukiyo-e Exhibition

Japan’s renowned ukiyo-e prints of the Edo era weren’t merely artworks, but the TMZ.com of the age. By animating digitized images from the Spaulding Collection — dubbed the most magnificent ukiyo-e collection in the world — at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, this exhibition creates an immersive experience in which viewers step back in time to the age of samurai and geisha.

From sumo wrestling to jazz to ritual fire burnings, there’s something for everyone across the archipelago this week. If you’re doing something cool, leave us a comment or send us an email to have your event listed.

Monday: Behemoths clash

Sumo Grand Tournament

The era of four yokozuna grand champions, including Kisenato — the just-promoted and first Japan-born yokozuna in two decades — officially got underway yesterday as the spring tournament opened in Osaka. But there’s still two weeks to see whether the native son can prevail against his three Mongolian rivals.

Date
March 13-26
Time
8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Location
Edion Arena, Osaka (Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium) – Map
Fee
¥4,600-¥13,400

More Info

Tuesday: Immerse yourself in the Edo era


Nihonbashi-Kayabacho Super Ukiyo-e Exhibition

Date
March 14-May 21
Time
10 a.m.-11 p.m.
Location
Kayabacho-Itchome Heiwa Bldg, Tokyo – Map
Fee
¥1.600

More Info

Wednesday: Get your folk on


James Vincent McMorrow

The Irish singer-songwriter debuts in Japan riding high on a number one album in his native country. “We Move” saw McMorrow edging in a more electrified, R&B direction. Outside his homeland, he’s best known for his cover of the Chris Isaak song “Wicked Game,” used in …continue reading

    