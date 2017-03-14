11 Premium Sakura-Themed Events To Enjoy This Spring

|
Source: savvytokyo.com
All You Can Eat Sakura
Cherry Blossom Lunch Buffet At Chinzanso
Ready for a feast? This all-you-can-eat sakura-inspired buffet offers a wide selection of mouth-watering Japanese and Western foods from the seasonal menu, including Hokkaido’s raclette cheese and sakura soba. For dessert, enjoy the splendid view of the hotel’s Japanese-style garden, where over 120 sakura trees of 20 different kinds will be blooming just in time for your dining experience. Dinner buffet (¥8,500 for adults) is also available.
Though the weather outside reminds us that it’s still early to take off our winter coats, the capital is gradually getting ready to welcome the spring blossoms, expected to start blooming and entertaining us as early as next week. And just as we get ready to see the city turning pink, it’s important to remind ourselves that the sakura experience in Japan is not limited to sitting under the trees and admiring the pink canopy — the sakura is everywhere: in hotels, in shows, and in the food we eat in March and April.
To commemorate the beginning of the hanami (cherry blossom viewing) season, here are 11 of the capital’s best sakura-themed events and seasonal specials for the year.
Spring Elegance
All Things Sakura At The Peninsula Tokyo
Head to The Peninsula Tokyo for one of your first hanami experiences this year. Until April 2, the hotel will be transformed into an elegant sakura-inspired venue with gorgeous 3-meter-high cherry trees decorating its lobby, special sakura-themed products at its Boutique & Cafe, sakura cocktails at Peter: The Bar, and, of course, the hotel’s signature Classic Sakura Afternoon Tea (¥5,000) served at the lobby. Presented on a classic three-tiered stand with savory seasonal bites and sakura-inspired sweets (scones, cakes, jelly and mousse, cookies and even cotton candy), and served with a selection of 20 teas, this is currently one of the most exquisite and elegantly-displayed afternoon teas in the capital.
<img width="1100" height="619" src="https://savvytokyo.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/sakura-buffet-chinanzo.jpg" alt="" itemprop="image" srcset="https://savvytokyo.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/sakura-buffet-chinanzo.jpg 1100w, https://savvytokyo.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/sakura-buffet-chinanzo-300×169.jpg 300w, https://savvytokyo.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/sakura-buffet-chinanzo-768×432.jpg 768w, https://savvytokyo.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/sakura-buffet-chinanzo-1024×576.jpg 1024w, https://savvytokyo.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/sakura-buffet-chinanzo-790×445.jpg 790w, https://savvytokyo.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/sakura-buffet-chinanzo-380×214.jpg 380w, https://savvytokyo.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/sakura-buffet-chinanzo-220×124.jpg …continue reading