11 Premium Sakura-Themed Events To Enjoy This Spring

Though the weather outside reminds us that it’s still early to take off our winter coats, the capital is gradually getting ready to welcome the spring blossoms, expected to start blooming and entertaining us as early as next week. And just as we get ready to see the city turning pink, it’s important to remind ourselves that the sakura experience in Japan is not limited to sitting under the trees and admiring the pink canopy — the sakura is everywhere: in hotels, in shows, and in the food we eat in March and April.

To commemorate the beginning of the hanami (cherry blossom viewing) season, here are 11 of the capital’s best sakura-themed events and seasonal specials for the year.

Spring Elegance All Things Sakura At The Peninsula Tokyo Head to The Peninsula Tokyo for one of your first hanami experiences this year. Until April 2, the hotel will be transformed into an elegant sakura-inspired venue with gorgeous 3-meter-high cherry trees decorating its lobby, special sakura-themed products at its Boutique & Cafe, sakura cocktails at Peter: The Bar, and, of course, the hotel’s signature Classic Sakura Afternoon Tea (¥5,000) served at the lobby. Presented on a classic three-tiered stand with savory seasonal bites and sakura-inspired sweets (scones, cakes, jelly and mousse, cookies and even cotton candy), and served with a selection of 20 teas, this is currently one of the most exquisite and elegantly-displayed afternoon teas in the capital. Date Now through Sunday, April 2, 2017 Time Afternoon Tea Set: 2:30 p.m.- 8 p.m. Location The Peninsula Tokyo, The Lobby, 1-8-1 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Fee ¥5,000 for one (With glass of champagne) More Info