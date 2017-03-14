Blogs  >  SOCIETY

2017 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

Translator/Copywriter

  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Must currently reside in Japan
  • ¥3.0M ~ ¥3.0M / Year
  • Visa sponsorship available

TokyoTreat, a Japan-based company that shares the lastest in Japanese pop culture through monthly snacks and kawaii boxes, is looking for a talented Japanese-to-English translator with a knack for writing product descriptions and marketing material.

Ruby on Rails Developer

  • English: None
  • Must currently reside in Japan
  • ¥500,000 / Month
  • Ruby or Golang
  • Must have a valid working visa

Xenon Ventures is looking for software engineers passionate about developing products. This is a unique opportunity where you really get to deep dive into different portfolio companies. The ideal candidate is excited to learn and thrives on being rewarded in a fast-paced startup environment. The team is global and currently building a presence in Japan.

Anime Journalist

  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level (JLPT N2)
  • ¥150,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month
  • Must currently reside in Japan
  • Visa sponsorship available

Dream job alert! Anime Now is looking for a journalist to perform interviews, cover major events as well as review current and upcoming anime on a daily basis. Candidate must be a native English speaker living in Japan with N2 JLPT and have professional writing experience.

Floor Staff

  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • ¥1,000 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour
  • Must currently reside in Japan

The Shinjuku Robots Restaurant is looking for fun-loving floor staff with business-level English (a must!). Only conversational Japanese required. Chinese abilities would be a plus and any nationalities

    