2017 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

Source: Gaijin Pot
Check back every week as we look through the database of jobs in Japan that have been posted to GaijinPot and pick the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs.
Translator/Copywriter
TokyoTreat, a Japan-based company that shares the lastest in Japanese pop culture through monthly snacks and kawaii boxes, is looking for a talented Japanese-to-English translator with a knack for writing product descriptions and marketing material.
Ruby on Rails Developer
Xenon Ventures is looking for software engineers passionate about developing products. This is a unique opportunity where you really get to deep dive into different portfolio companies. The ideal candidate is excited to learn and thrives on being rewarded in a fast-paced startup environment. The team is global and currently building a presence in Japan.
Anime Journalist
Dream job alert! Anime Now is looking for a journalist to perform interviews, cover major events as well as review current and upcoming anime on a daily basis. Candidate must be a native English speaker living in Japan with N2 JLPT and have professional writing experience.
Floor Staff
The Shinjuku Robots Restaurant is looking for fun-loving floor staff with business-level English (a must!). Only conversational Japanese required. Chinese abilities would be a plus and any nationalities …continue reading