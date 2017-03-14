2017 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

Source: Gaijin Pot Check back every week as we look through the database of jobs in Japan that have been posted to GaijinPot and pick the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs. Translator/Copywriter English: Native level

Japanese: Business level

Must currently reside in Japan

¥3.0M ~ ¥3.0M / Year

Visa sponsorship available TokyoTreat, a Japan-based company that shares the lastest in Japanese pop culture through monthly snacks and kawaii boxes, is looking for a talented Japanese-to-English translator with a knack for writing product descriptions and marketing material. Apply Ruby on Rails Developer English: None

Must currently reside in Japan

¥500,000 / Month

Ruby or Golang

Must have a valid working visa Xenon Ventures is looking for software engineers passionate about developing products. This is a unique opportunity where you really get to deep dive into different portfolio companies. The ideal candidate is excited to learn and thrives on being rewarded in a fast-paced startup environment. The team is global and currently building a presence in Japan. Apply Anime Journalist English: Native level

Japanese: Business level (JLPT N2)

¥150,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month

Must currently reside in Japan

Visa sponsorship available Dream job alert! Anime Now is looking for a journalist to perform interviews, cover major events as well as review current and upcoming anime on a daily basis. Candidate must be a native English speaker living in Japan with N2 JLPT and have professional writing experience. Apply Floor Staff English: Business level

Japanese: Conversational

¥1,000 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour

Must currently reside in Japan The Shinjuku Robots Restaurant is looking for fun-loving floor staff with business-level English (a must!). Only conversational Japanese required. Chinese abilities would be a plus and any nationalities …continue reading