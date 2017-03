So today is my Birthday. But, I don’t like it as usual. It simply means I get older and I don’t like getting older (especially at adult age range). The only thing I like about it is pretty much just presents. Anyway, thanks for reading or being a fan of Supaku Blog.

And oh, just for the fun of it, I asked Kizuna AI (Virtual YouTuber) to greet for my Birthday. She responded and basically said “congratulations”.

