How I Tackle Issues of Race and Identity in the Classroom

Source: Gaijin Pot Sometimes teaching English in Japan can be one of the most enjoyable experiences in the world. At other times it can be frustrating, awkward and unintentionally hilarious. One area that has the potential to be any and indeed all of the above is when it comes to explaining cultural differences to your students, and on occasion to your Japanese coworkers, too. Much is often written in the various blogs, books and opinion columns in certain newspapers about the supposedly unique problem Japan faces with understanding multiculturalism. Of course going into extended discussions on the idea of ethnic homogeneity isn’t exactly an effective way to explain to school kids why your eyes are bigger and bluer than theirs. However, even when you are keeping it seemingly light and fun, you still need to tread carefully when discussing issues of culture, race and national identity in the classroom. After all, if you work in a more rural part of Japan, and if you are not of Asian descent, chances are you may be one of the first non-Asians the kids have ever seen in person. After all, if you work in a more rural part of Japan, and if you are not of Asian descent, chances are you may be one of the first non-Asians the kids have ever seen in person. Classroom insularity The way certain subjects are taught in Japanese schools can also, albeit unintentionally, create something of an insular attitude. I especially notice this when I am trying to teach my kids something about geography or political systems outside of Japan. Take the example of an elementary school 3rd grade class I taught in Osaka a couple of years ago. I only had this particular class once per term, and I was given the very broad lesson aim of “teach them something about foreign countries.” Yep. So, I made …continue reading