Petit Dinner for Habibis

We had an amazing dinner the other day at Hana Hostel kyoto.

I made Hamburger steak for them since our new cleaner is from Germany, wanted him to try “Japanese version” of it.

It is called ” Frekadelle ” ふりかでる in Germany and he said it looks completely different of Japanese one.

It was the first time for me to make it but it was surprisingly easy.

It was almost like clay play I did when I was kid. just mixing up every ingredients and knead it until it gets soft and smooth, then make an ugly sphere and grill it.

I loved to make it.

I put an egg on it, too .

I hope everyone liked it.

