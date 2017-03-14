The departure and disgrace of Park Geun-hye

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Hyung-A Kim, ANU At 11am Seoul time on 10 March, eight judges of South Korea’s Constitutional Court, in a nationally televised decision, ruled unanimously to remove President Park Geun-hye from office. Park is the first democratically elected South Korean president ever to be ousted by impeachment. In 2004, then-president Roh Moo-hyun was impeached by the National Assembly on charges of interfering with an election and of corruption among his associates, but the Constitutional Court overturned parliament’s decision and Roh was reinstated. That case changed Roh’s political prospects almost overnight, with electorate backlash against his impeachment propelling his Progressive Uri Party to a victory in the National Assembly elections in April 2004. But Park’s impeachment has divided the country into pro-and anti-impeachment groups holding public rallies with either candles or national flags in central Seoul only tens of metres apart from one another every weekend since the initial candlelight vigil began in late October. The feelings of conflict and confrontation between these two groups have been so intense that they both publicly declared they would not accept the Constitutional Court’s decision if it went against their position. Amid the divide between these two groups of younger generation, pro-impeachment progressives and older anti-impeachment conservatives, Park’s ruling Saenuri Party has split into the more reformative Bareun Party and the Liberty Korea Party. Since the ruling, Park had offered no message of concession. Park’s lawyer, Seo Seog-ku, however, publicly condemned the ruling as ‘biased’, and thousands of Park’s angry supporters called for the repeal of her impeachment by staging a street parade. In stark contrast, Kwon Seong-dong, the chairman of the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee, applauded the Court’s ruling. The progressive newspaper Hankyoreh Sinmun in its 11 March editorial commended the ruling as the ‘victory of the “citizens’ revolution” which through months-long candlelight vigils ultimately brought …continue reading