This Weekend: Tokyo Area Events For Mar 18-20

Source: savvytokyo.com
Female-Friendly Noodles
Ramen Girls Festival 2017
Up until a few years ago, ramen—the high-calorie, late-night noodle bowl or quick lunch choice mostly favored by Japan’s salarymen—would not normally be associated with female customers. But times are a chagin’ and now there’s even a Ramen Girls Festival. Indulge on a wide selection of the best of Japan’s noodle bowls at this event specifically targeted at female lovers of the Japanese soul food. Of course — guys are welcome, too (but try not to stand in those hungry women’s way at this event)!
Go Green!
I ❤️ Ireland Festival & St. Patrick’s Day Parade
You don’t have to be Irish to enjoy this festival, so wear something green and plunge into the wildness happening this very weekend at the fourth annual I Love Ireland Festival in Yoyogi Park. Includes performances by top Irish musicians and dancers, delicious food and drinks, as well as various sports, culture and craft activities. Also don’t miss the annual Tokyo St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Omotesando boulevard on Sunday from 1 p.m., where 1,500 participants from all over the world will march together to celebrate Ireland’s national day.
