This Weekend: Tokyo Area Events For Mar 18-20

Female-Friendly Noodles

Ramen Girls Festival 2017

Up until a few years ago, ramen—the high-calorie, late-night noodle bowl or quick lunch choice mostly favored by Japan’s salarymen—would not normally be associated with female customers. But times are a chagin’ and now there’s even a Ramen Girls Festival. Indulge on a wide selection of the best of Japan’s noodle bowls at this event specifically targeted at female lovers of the Japanese soul food. Of course — guys are welcome, too (but try not to stand in those hungry women’s way at this event)!

Date
Thursday, March 16 – Monday, March 20, 2017
Time
11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Location
Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse, 1-1 Shinko, Naka-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture
Fee
Free entry, ¥900 per bowl of ramen

More Info


Go Green!

I ❤️ Ireland Festival & St. Patrick’s Day Parade

You don’t have to be Irish to enjoy this festival, so wear something green and plunge into the wildness happening this very weekend at the fourth annual I Love Ireland Festival in Yoyogi Park. Includes performances by top Irish musicians and dancers, delicious food and drinks, as well as various sports, culture and craft activities. Also don’t miss the annual Tokyo St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Omotesando boulevard on Sunday from 1 p.m., where 1,500 participants from all over the world will march together to celebrate Ireland’s national day.

Date
Sat, March 18 – Sun, March 19, 2017
Time
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (5 p.m. on Sunday)
Location
Yoyogi Park, 2-3 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo and Omotesando boulevard
Fee
Free

More Info

