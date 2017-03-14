Unrealistic Japanese romantic situations

|Rank
|
|Votes
|1
|Falling in love after running round a corner with toast in one’s mouth and bumping into a hunk/beauty
|100
|2
|A kiss through glass
|93
|3
|Reaching for the same book as a hunk/beauty
|85
|4
|After turning someone down many times, he declares “I won’t die!” (Linefrom famous manga, I think)
|84
|5
|“Here’s looking at you, kid” (The line from Casablanca)
|83
|6
|I tremble when I want to meet
|80
|7
|They declare their love by writing “I love you” in the school playground
|79
|8
|Childhood friend climbing up the balcony and entering my room uninvited
|78
|9
|Having a lot of hunks/beauties liking me
|74
|10
|Never having had a girlfried, but around 30 years old suddenly falling in love with a hunk/beauty
|70
|11
|Being pursued by many hunks/beauties
|68
|12
|Pursuing someone all the way to the airport and finding them in the crowds
|67
|13
|Declaring one’s love by shouting at me across a busy road
|66
|14
|Falling in love seeing at hunk/beauty picking up a lost puppy in the rain
|65
|15
|A hunk/beauty taking off their glasses
|64
|16
|Without even an umbrella in a downpour, yelling “I love you!”
|62
|17=
|From kabe don to kiss
|61
|17=
|Two hunks/beauties fighting over me
|61
|19
|Looking over one’s shoulder and being kissed
|59
|20=
|“I’d die for you”
|56
|20=
|Being in a love triangle with two hunks/beauties
|56
|22
|The school hunk/beauty goes out for a bit with an ugly girl/boy at school and they fall in love
|53
|23
|An engagement ring at the bottom of a glass
|52
|24=
|Being carried as if over