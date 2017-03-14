Blogs  >  SOCIETY

Unrealistic Japanese romantic situations

Toast in mouth meme

This survey from goo Ranking looked at romantic situations people find unrealistic; many of those below are from corny manga comics or Hollywood movies. Number 16 in particular features in far too many human dramas, be they on TV or movies there is inevitably a scene involving some kind of romantic incident in the pouring rain.

Here is an example of the overused cliche of running to school with toast in one’s mouth:

Ranking result

Q: What romantic situations do you think are unrealistic? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)

Rank Votes
1 Falling in love after running round a corner with toast in one’s mouth and bumping into a hunk/beauty 100
2 A kiss through glass 93
3 Reaching for the same book as a hunk/beauty 85
4 After turning someone down many times, he declares “I won’t die!” (Linefrom famous manga, I think) 84
5 “Here’s looking at you, kid” (The line from Casablanca) 83
6 I tremble when I want to meet 80
7 They declare their love by writing “I love you” in the school playground 79
8 Childhood friend climbing up the balcony and entering my room uninvited 78
9 Having a lot of hunks/beauties liking me 74
10 Never having had a girlfried, but around 30 years old suddenly falling in love with a hunk/beauty 70
11 Being pursued by many hunks/beauties 68
12 Pursuing someone all the way to the airport and finding them in the crowds 67
13 Declaring one’s love by shouting at me across a busy road 66
14 Falling in love seeing at hunk/beauty picking up a lost puppy in the rain 65
15 A hunk/beauty taking off their glasses 64
16 Without even an umbrella in a downpour, yelling “I love you!” 62
17= From kabe don to kiss 61
17= Two hunks/beauties fighting over me 61
19 Looking over one’s shoulder and being kissed 59
20= “I’d die for you” 56
20= Being in a love triangle with two hunks/beauties 56
22 The school hunk/beauty goes out for a bit with an ugly girl/boy at school and they fall in love 53
23 An engagement ring at the bottom of a glass 52
