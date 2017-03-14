Which Japan Rail Pass to Choose

Source: Tokyo Cheapo Japan Rail Passes are available to anyone visiting Japan on a short-term tourist visa. They provide a fantastic discount on regular rail travel, but if you don’t have any experience with Japan’s rail transport system, it’s difficult to know if you need one and which pass you should get. To add to the confusion, the various regional companies that constitute JR (JR East, JR West, JR Central, JR Hokkaido, JR Shikoku and JR Kyushu) all have their own passes! Each is priced differently and has different conditions.

Japan Rail (JR) Pass Online Reservation: If you know you want to buy the main JR pass for the whole of Japan, then you can order it online here.

However if you're not sure, we put some of the confusion to