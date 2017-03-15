10 Things to Do in Kabukicho

Source: Tokyo Cheapo Kabukicho is the red-light district of Tokyo, where you can buy girls on an iPad, watch robots perform or spend the night in a love hotel, so embrace the seediness and head on in…

Whether you're keen to try out the dodgier side of nightlife that Tokyo has to offer or just want to explore the streets, there are plenty of things to do in Kabukicho. The entertainment district is filled with bright lights, bars, restaurants and pachinko parlors as well as touts and hustlers—so you do need to keep your wits about you. This is a great place to enjoy the younger scene in Tokyo, and has something to suit everyone, as well as being home to some of the most famous spots in the city. Any place that has Godzilla as an ambassador