Business Hotel Awa Ikeda is located high on a bluff overlooking the Yoshino River in Tokushima Prefecture, Shikoku.

Awa Ikeda is the administrative center of Miyoshi City which covers a wide, mostly remote, area that includes the scenic Oboke Gorge and the famous Iya valley.

The hotel has various western-style rooms with single, twin, or doubles beds. Ensuite, with all the usual facilities expected of a business hotel room, internet is provided by LAN cable, not wifi.

There are also Japanese-style tatami rooms with futons. Only a few rooms actually have views out over the river. The room price includes a free breakfast, either western or Japanese style, served in the attached restaurant, which also serves a range of reasonably priced meals in the evening. Prices for a single room start at 5,200yen, though I was able to negotiate a reduction for staying more than one night.

The hotel is located about 1 kilometer from the JR Awa-Ikeda station on the Dosan Line. There is a 24 hour convenience store just a few minutes walk away. Directly below the hotel, reachable by a footpath, is a pedestrian suspension bridge across the river.

Business Hotel Awa Ikeda

3159-2 Ikedacho Ueno, Miyoshi, Tokushima 778-000

Tel: 0883 72 1010

www.businesshotel-awaikeda.com (in Japanese)

Other hotel options in Awa Ikeda include Awanocho and Guest House Momonga Village – both accommodations can be booked online in English.

