Cambridge Academy: Year Two and Three

The Academy appears to be taking off. We have over 30 JHS1 students starting next month, including half a dozen new prospects that found us through word of mouth (some of our students are doing very well in school) or from our new website. Our new fluency-based curriculum is ready for testing. We’ve rented a second reading classroom and are buying a lot of new books.

We haven’t reached 100 students yet (how naive that goal seems now) but we’re getting closer. We should definitely hit it next year if not before.

More importantly, we have learned a lot over the last few months and should be able to improve class content and avoid operational issues next year.

2016-17 Academic Year

Some highlights from this year:

shadoku has been a huge success

our students are starting to make real progress

we had incredible eiken results this time round

word of mouth from our success stories seems to be very positive

students love graduating from guided ER to independent ER

varied reading materials work very well (particularly comics)

Some lessons learned:

we had a ‘pre-Academy’ course this year for elementary 6th grade students that just did reading but I am not at all happy with the results so we’ll be discontinuing it

scheduling was a huge pain this year and some parents got annoyed with us

our textbook choices were not great -need to tighten up the output class content

2017-18 Academic Year

A few big changes next year. The biggest is that I'll be teaching all the junior high school classes, both input (reading) and output (communication).