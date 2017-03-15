Cambridge Academy: Year Two and Three

|
Takeoff
The Academy appears to be taking off. We have over 30 JHS1 students starting next month, including half a dozen new prospects that found us through word of mouth (some of our students are doing very well in school) or from our new website. Our new fluency-based curriculum is ready for testing. We’ve rented a second reading classroom and are buying a lot of new books.
We haven’t reached 100 students yet (how naive that goal seems now) but we’re getting closer. We should definitely hit it next year if not before.
More importantly, we have learned a lot over the last few months and should be able to improve class content and avoid operational issues next year.
2016-17 Academic Year
Some highlights from this year:
Some lessons learned:
2017-18 Academic Year
A few big changes next year. The biggest is that I’ll be teaching all the junior high school classes, both input (reading) and output (communication). I’m …continue reading