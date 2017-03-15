Hanami and Cherry Blossom in Gunma Prefecture

Source: city-cost.com There is nothing more beautiful than your Japan life fulfilled with hanami and cherry blossom. Overly exciting and emotional spring days are near us. Picnics are held in kouen (parks) with friends and families. The season for indoor activity is passing and enriching outdoor activities during warm spring days are persuasively encouraging us to have fun. Fully bloomed cherry trees remind us of the fresh, warm, and calm spring seasonal change. Cherry trees in full bloom almost feel like trees covered with snow. Also, it feels like they resemble white snowflakes, but they have warm, beautiful, calm, elegant pink and white petals and with the green natural colors of branches. People are happier outside and children are busy playing in the parks. Children graduate from kindergartens, elementary, and high schools in March. They begin the new school year in April with the new bloom of cherry blossom. (The photo was taken in Maebashi city in Gumma prefecture. Different varieties of cherry trees are carefully planted and grow in the city park.)Often, there are parks within the neighborhood, so that people can enjoy hanami without going too far out the cities. Laid out cherry trees in recreational parks and to have mend all year around. Locals of the city follow officially set calendars for a few days to celebrate and view hanami. There are photographers, lots of people, and food courts which have chocolate covered bananas with sprinkles, okonomiyaki, yakisoba, and snacks, etc.(Takasaki Family Park)There are lanterns that are hung out for hanami festivals on the top of the trees. Families with their kids visit the city park and they enjoy viewing hanami. Time to prepare your picnic equipment to get ready to go outside. Thus, children are happier and healthier when they play on the soil with other kids. You …continue reading