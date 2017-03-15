How to Deal with Being the Foreign Chick in a Japanese Office

Source: Gaijin Pot You have successfully jumped through all the hoops and got yourself a job in Japan — congratulations! While you should celebrate with a nice glass of bubbly and start brushing up on your keigo (honorific speech), keep in mind that you may have to deal with colleagues and managers who have certain ingrained ideas about non-Japanese women. Here are five common examples and some ideas about how to deal with these situations based on my seven years of working with/in Japanese companies around Tokyo. 1. You speak for the world Have you ever wanted to be a UN spokesperson, representing the views of the entire international community? Great, you will love engaging in small talk in Japan! While often used by people who wish to get to know you better, the seemingly eternal standby, “Do all foreigners… ?” gets tiresome very quickly. This question is certainly not unique to women, but it seems that far too often we end up on the receiving end of awkward queries focusing on body parts or relationships. “Do all foreign women sleep around?” or “Do most foreign women have big boobs?” are just two examples that have left my jaw on the floor. What to do? For non-offensive questions, point out — in a friendly way — that you can’t speak for everyone else on the planet or ask as to which country they are referring, then be non-committal. Switch the topic to something more interesting, like where your coworker intends to go on holiday. For offensive questions, a weirded-out look speaks volumes with a ticked off “and what do you mean by that?!” tacked on for the densest cases. 2. Remarks about your appearance are compliments Quite often after a long meeting where I have analyzed a problematic situation and provided in-depth consulting, as I bow my way out the …continue reading