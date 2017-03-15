Portfolio: Accounts

Source: retirejapan.info What goes where Where should you put your savings and investments? Let’s look at some options. should you put your savings and investments? Let’s look at some This is our sixth portfolio post. You can see the previous ones here: geography, risk, asset allocation, taxes, and time. Hopefully everyone is down with the basics of personal finance: spend less than you earn, save and invest the difference, do this for as long as possible. I will also assume that everyone is okay with using banks and other financial tools of modernity. If you are happy to keep your money in your wallet or under the bed you can probably skip this post 🙂 It’s not under the bed, but it’s pretty close (I keep our passports and documents in here as the safe is allegedly fireproof and, more importantly, prevents my granddaughter from hiding them) You need a current account to receive your salary, etc. and pay bills. I’ve been using Shinsei Bank for a long time and am very happy with them. You get a couple of free furikomi a month (which I use to send money to my THEO account), current accounts in other currencies, no ATM fees, and they refund ATM fees incurred abroad. You should also have a separate account for your emergency fund. This should be liquid and have minimal volatility, so probably in cash. I use Shinsei’s savings account (it’s called Power Yokin). I presume most banks will have something like this. Hopefully you have at least a couple of months’ worth of cash in here. Anyone planning to stay in Japan should consider maxing out their iDeCo account. The tax savings alone make this the best long-term investing option (except for US citizens, sorry*). …continue reading