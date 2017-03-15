Trump and Xi on Dangerous Ground amid THAAD blowback

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Stephen Costello, Asia East It is possible that under its next president, South Korea will buckle after months of overt Chinese economic pressure and suspend deployment of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system, exposing them to further bullying by Beijing. But it is also possible that they will succumb to pressure to deploy the system from impeached former president Park Geun-hye and their US allies Barack Obama and Donald Trump, increasing bilateral and regional tensions beyond their already tense state. The choice between the two options is a policy vice, forfeiting flexibility and opportunities the new president should have. Either way, he could alienate one of the superpowers that must cooperate to avoid a new Korean, and perhaps regional, conflagration. But a new president may refuse to make this Hobson’s choice. South Korea has just provided a moving example of how democracy should work in a way that is uniquely South Korean, almost unprecedented and the envy of much of the world. Broad-based civic activism — combined with a relatively free press and a popular consensus and insistence that governing institutions must be accountable to the public — has now emboldened a new generation of South Koreans, to whom the democracy struggles of the 1970s and 1980s are only a historical memory. Six weeks ago, one demonstrator in Seoul expressed an unforgettable modern maturity: ‘We made a mistake electing Park. Now we will have to get her out and try to do this right the next time’. Americans should be taking notes. Even a relatively inexperienced South Korean president, taking office after the policy upheavals of the past two decades, would not permit their administration to start under a cloud of subservience to China, to the United States or to their disgraced predecessor. Much public criticism …continue reading