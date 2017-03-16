10 Things You Didn’t Know About Shinjuku

Source: Gaijin Pot It’s almost like a numbers game. From the volume of pedestrians shuttling through the busiest train station in the world or the dizzying heights of the tallest skyscrapers to the multitude of restaurants feeding its hungry inhabitants — and one seemingly random horse trough — here are 10 things you didn’t know about Tokyo’s neon city-within-a-city. 1. Shinjuku is the busiest train station in the world According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Shinjuku station is officially the busiest train station in the world, where every day 3.4 million passengers utilize six different train companies operating across 12 different lines. All those people need a way in and out, which is why there are 200 entry and exit points to this beehive of a train station! If that weren’t enough, the number of passengers balloons to 5.2 million when you add the four other main train stations of Shinjuku City (known as Shinjuku-ku in Japanese): Takadanobaba, Yotsuya, Iidabashi and Ichigaya. So, if Shinjuku is the world’s busiest station, where are the “Top 3” located you ask? It just so happens they’re all within a short commute from Shinjuku — and on the very same Yamanote train line! You can find No. 2 just four stops north at Ikebukuro station. If you keep riding the loop for another 12 stops (or about 20 minutes) you will end up at No. 3, Tokyo station. 2. What, where, why and how much? Shinjuku Tourist Information Center. If you’re looking for something new to see, there is only one place to go: the first Shinjuku Tourist Information Center. It’s a one-stop shop to help you plan your activities and itinerary when visiting. The center is cleverly located under the main street that traverses the east and west sides of Shinjuku station, just down the stairs and outside …continue reading