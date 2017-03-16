Climate change contradictions in Cambodia

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Mira Käkönen, University of Helsinki A striking feature of climate change governance in Cambodia is the absence of key economic, political and socio-ecological processes in policy documents and discourse. Cambodia has been a frontrunner in several mainstreaming policies as well as adaptation and mitigation initiatives in the region. But the ease with which international climate policy discourse is being appropriated by the national government can instead be understood by looking at the dynamics of resource extraction — an industry that forms the wealth base for the country’s elite. The donor-driven policy narratives of ‘triple wins’ — synonymous with catchphrases like ‘climate compatible development’ and ‘low-carbon climate resilient development’ — that emphasise the possibilities of simultaneously producing adaptation, mitigation and development benefits have had a clear buy-in in Cambodia. But while international and national actors seem to agree that Cambodia is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change, the underlying causes of this vulnerability — large-scale resource extraction projects and agro-industrial land concessions — remain unaddressed. Agreement on climate policy seems to take place at the expense of Cambodia’s development path. And the objectives presented as ‘synergising’ in practice often seem antagonistic. A case in point is the development of Cambodia’s hydropower-dominated power sector, which has been repeatedly justified with reference to climate change. Hydropower is presented as low-carbon and eco-friendly. The government has also expected carbon markets to add to private sector interest in hydropower. During the past few years Cambodia has led the way in developing Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) projects within the so called Least Developed Countries. CDM projects are supposedly a win-win — they assist industrialised countries in achieving emission reduction targets flexibly while assisting the project’s host country achieve sustainable development. The biggest share of Cambodia’s projected CDM carbon credits comes from four …continue reading