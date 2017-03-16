Craft Beer Bars Japan - AB: Kyoto

This very fashionable cafe-bar and boutique serves gourmet coffee, meaty sandwiches, and a rotating selection of Japanese craft beers on draft from five taps. The beer selection leans heavily towards local brewery Kyoto Brewing; on a recent visit there were three beers from Kyoto, plus one each from Swan Lake and Talmary (a small Tottori brewery).

Beers are priced at Y600 for a 300ml glass and Y900 for a 473ml US pint; coffee is Y370. Sandwich varieties include home-made beef pastami; roast chicken and pumpkin; and home-made ham and cheese (Y1300-1500). The shop opened in October 2016 on the former site of Japonica Cafe. …continue reading