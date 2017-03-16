Development Bank of Japan goes to Hastings for infrastructure

Australia-based Hastings Funds Management has won an infrastructure debt investment mandate for an undisclosed amount from the Development Bank of Japan and its subsidiary DBJ Asset Management Co, according to an announcement from the company

Hastings CEO Andrew Day expressed the firm’s pleasure at having established another important investment relationship with a major Japanese partner.

According Pensions & Investments Europe ‘One of Hastings’ earlier mandates came from the RBS Group Pension Fund in the UK, which, in 2012, allocated [to it] an initial £750m … to manage and develop private market infrastructure assets.’

In the same year the pension fund’s sponsor, formerly known as Royal Bank of Scotland which had been bailed out by the UK government in 2008, sold its aircraft financing business to Mitsubishi UFJ.

In December 2014 MUFJ mega-bank rival Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank appointed Hastings to invest in European infrastructure debt on its behalf.

At the end of January the firm had A$3 billion in funds under management in over 40 types of infrastructure debt from around the world.

© 2017 Japan Pensions Industry Database/Jo McBride. Reporting on, and analysis of, the secretive business of Japanese institutional investment takes big commitments of money and time. This blog is one of the products of such commitment. It may nonetheless be reproduced or used as a source without charge so long as (but only so long as) the use is credited to www.ijapicap.com and a link provided to the original text on that site.



This blog would not exist without the help and humour of Diane Stormont, 1959-2012

…continue reading