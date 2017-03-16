Donald Trump’s America First agenda in Asia

Author: Sheila A Smith, CFR

In his first weeks in office, President Trump has moved quickly to implement his America First agenda through a slew of executive orders. Trade and immigration are his foreign policy focal points.

Trump’s America First agenda has several implications for foreign policymaking. First, the ideas that motivate foreign policy will now need to meet the threshold of proving concrete benefits to the United States. The metric thus far seems to be the creation of jobs, and Trump’s outing of companies rumoured to be moving jobs offshore has prompted hasty promises to stay home.

US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wave as they board Air Force One to fly from Maryland to Palm Beach, Florida on 10 February 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Carlos Barria).

Those who populate the administration will not be from traditional sources of foreign policy expertise. These ‘never Trumpers’, who during the campaign argued against Trump’s candidacy, are now largely locked out of consideration for positions in the new administration.

Foreign policy is traditionally seen as the prerogative of the executive branch of government, but already it seems the US Congress and judiciary will claim their authority in shaping the president’s choices if he runs up against existing treaties or laws.

