Source: Japanese Blog The capital of Japan, Tokyo is not only a massive, sprawling city, but it’s also the largest metropolitan area in the world. It’s officially known as Tokyo Metropolis (東京都 – Tōkyōto), which came to be in 1943 when the prefecture merged with the city. What used to be considered the city of Tokyo remains in the form of 23 special wards (特別区 – Tokubetsu-ku). These special wards are each self-governed, but the metropolitan government still provides them with services such as supplying water and handling fires. The fact that Tokyo is composed of these unique cities inside of a city makes it that much more interesting to explore – hop on the subway and bounce from one ward to the next, and you’ll feel like you’re in a completely different place. Let’s see how many of the special wards you can hit in a jam-packed day exploring Tokyo. Chuo Tsukiji Fish Market Begin your busy day in Tokyo bright and early in Chūō (中央区). Here you’ll find one of the highlights of a visit to the Japanese capital – the Tsukiji Fish Market (築地市場 – Tsukijiichiba). It’s the biggest wholesale fish and seafood market on the planet. Carrying everything from tiny sardines up to massive tuna, it’s a fascinating place to visit. If you’d like to check out a tuna auction, you’ll have to be there at the ridiculous hour of 4:30 to register. Mmmm.. sushi breakfast. The action starts to wind down by 9, so try to get there a bit earlier even if you don’t plan on seeing the auction. No visit here would be complete without sitting down in one of the many restaurants that surround the market for an epic sushi breakfast. Taito Senso-ji Temple Having …continue reading