Fertility festivals across Japan: Phalluses, flesh, and fun

Source: city-cost.com The coordinated dance steps, the delicate flourishes woven into kimono, fluttering fans, precision, discipline, a spiritual cleansing, all images the layman might have of Japanese festival, celebration and ceremony. And all true to a certain degree. During spring fertility festivals however, Japan embraces tradition in a more saucy way, with gargantuan phalluses, and snacks sculpted into the form of reproductive organs, the subject of a thousand, ‘Look at what I’m doing!’, selfies. We’re being unnecessarily prudish with our terminology; we mean penis and vagina. Still too prudish?Yes, while the West is fawning over cute bunnies and stuffing its face with chocolate, Japan is busy getting on the with the serious business of making sure spring does what it’s supposed to do; give birth to life. And where better to turn to make sure you’ve all bases covered? Superstition and incantations to higher powers of course. There are a number of festivals based around ‘fertility’ in Japan. Already the subject of a thousand innuendo laden headlines, we’ll try and keep this down to the what, where, and when.KanagawaKanamara MatsuriThis is all timed ahead of perhaps Japan’s most celebrated celebration of the phallus, the Kanamara Matsuri, held annually at Kanayama Shrine (金山神社 / Kanayama-jinja) in Kawasaki. This is the one that gets splashed across the novelty, ‘Look how mad Japan is.’, sections of publications the world over. Put simply, it’s probably seen as Japan’s No.1 fertility festival.The origin story about a demon with sharp gnashers hiding inside the vagina of its love interest in order to bite off the bits of two fellas on their wedding night (Two fellas? Are we talking about the same woman? I don’t know, I think there was an appropriate span of time in between) is as bonkers as it is wince inducing. It carries on; the …continue reading