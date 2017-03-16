Sousei no Onmyouji Episode 48 Impression

On this episode, Benio gave herself up to save Rokuro. Later, Rokuro thinks on what to do next against Abe no Seimei.

Come to think of it, what happened to Kamui? He never showed up anymore ever since he gave Benio’s new power. Also it was kinda sad to see Benio give herself to Abe no Seimei in order to save Rokuro. Other than that, I hope Rokuro can somehow free Benio and fight Abe no Seimei. Now what’s going to be the next problem for our male lead? Overall, some cool action and another filler.

Conclusion: Some cool action and another filler.