10 Japanese Foods That Are Not Sushi

Source: japantravelcafe.com Yakiniku sizzling on a table top barbecue. The Meat Lovers Guide To Japan. You want to go to Japan, perhaps for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. But you have one major worry; You don’t like fish. You are a meat eater and you’ve been one your whole life. And if you don’t like fish, I’ll assume that eating sushi scares the bejezus out of you. If raw fish scares the bejezus out of you, then the conversation about sea urchin, eel and things with tentacles has probably not come up. This never seems to be addressed in the top 10 travel tips for Japan. I don’t want people to miss out on one of the most awesome countries in the world because of a lack of fish fondness. So I’m here to say; FEAR NOT MEAT LOVING WORLD TRAVELERS. Contrary to popular belief, the Japanese do not eat sushi for breakfast lunch and dinner. Keep in mind that sushi is an expensive delicacy in Japan just like it is in America. They don’t eat it everyday. The rest of those days they eat “other” foods. Which leads me to let you in on one of Japans best kept secrets; Meat. Meat dishes in Japan are dealt with the same meticulous attention to detail that sushi gets. There is a wide variety of super delicious meat choices that come as a shock to most tourist who assume that they would be eating fish for 2 weeks. This is not a mysterious “Japan through the back door” guide. A list of secret places where you could eat meat and not get caught. Meat is not a secret to the Japanese. In Japan, places that serve meat are in fact just called “Restaurants”. Most of the dishes listed below can be found on any given street in any given …continue reading