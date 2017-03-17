Alternative hanami experiences in Japan: Events to look out for

Source: city-cost.com Hamanitakes on the fevered atmosphere akin to a national sport during spring time in Japan. Or perhaps it’s more like the preamble to a championship decider where a stadium carpark is swapped for a ‘green’ park and groups of friends gather, lay out the blankets, crack open the cans and make merry under the cherry blossom trees. Personally, this is one event in Japan that I really look forward to and enjoy yearly. Some of you may have already been there and done that a few too many times though, and are perhaps craving of an alternative hanami experience? To this end we present events in Japan that may rekindle your spirits during this sakura season. Don’t get me wrong, there will still be trees and cherry blossom at many of these, but they all offer something a little different from the typical hanami experience.TokyoFlowers by NakedWhat: A flower themed digital art event, laying claim to be “The earliest Japanese cherry-blossom viewing in Nihonbashi (Tokyo).”The Flowers by Naked event promises a gorgeous, interactive display of flowers and light that will awaken all your senses. The floral display brings visitors through flowers of the four seasons, with a dedicated section for cherry blossoms.Expect an installation of real and fake sakura trees, sakura shaped paper petals, combined with winds and smells that give the illusion of actually standing under a real canopy of cherry blossom. The bar in this section serves sakura themed drinks and snacks to round off the complete hanami experience. All this without the cold and the looming possibility of rain. Winning?!WhereNihonbashi Mitsui Hall, TokyoWhenUntil March 20. 2017 / 10:00 – 22:00Webhttp://flowersbynaked.com/Nihonbashi Sakura FestivalWhat: An event that pulls the tenants of the Nihonbashi area together for a total hanami experience. There …continue reading