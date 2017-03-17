Bring on the Hanami

Source: city-cost.com Flowers are some of my favorite things on this planet. Along with food and good friends, ninety percent of the photos on my computer are comprised of these three simple things. And then a large chunk of these are all date stamped between the end of March and the beginning of April, hanami season. That time of year when the weather starts to shift from super cold and bitter winter winds to that light and gently warm breeze of spring. The days suddenly begin to stretch out and dusk becomes just late enough that you can finally enjoy yourself after work. It’s this time of year when everyone begins to peek their heads out of their kotatsu and finally stretch their legs after the winter hibernation. After being holed up for a few months, it’s finally time to see friends again, invite people out for drinks. What better place than under the cherry trees. Now, in my experience there are two kinds of hanami. The more personal private one, where a couple of friends or just a couple dating will get together and have bento and a drink or two. The romantic feel of the petals floating around while you share an intimate time enjoying each other’s company. Then there is the second larger style, where everyone gets together, brings food and or drinks to share, and each person seems to invite someone. The more the merrier right? More friends, more food, more booze. So what happens if you get invited to a hanami and no one gives you the deets about what to bring and for how many? Well you can do the smart thing and just ask, or you can be more like me and just wing it. A good and easy go to would be just about …continue reading