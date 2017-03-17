Catch the Earliest Cherry Blossoms in “Flowers by Naked”

Source: Japan Subculture Research Center Who knew a digital Hanami (Cherry Blossom viewing) could be such a mystical experience? Digital Hanami “Flowers by Naked” is a magical digital art show put on by the creative team Naked that celebrates the arrival of spring and beauty of the flowers it brings. It is a wonderful walk through a garden of exquisitely displayed natural and digital flowers. Some installations offer fun interactive features such as digital petals falling from a real branch in response to a human touch. The exhibit also boasts a magnificent Ikebana installation piece, a collaboration between the Sogetsu Ryu School of Ikebana and Naked. It incorporates 1440 pieces of chopped bamboo trees which are weaved into a gorgeous whirlpool of a tunnel one can walk through. There is even a bar where one can buy a spring themed original cocktail or sake and take in a serene atmosphere of dancers gracefully mesmerize you under artificial cherry blossoms. Bamboo Labyrinth Flower Lab Like all good things and cherry blossoms, this exhibit will come to an end on March 2oth. Get your pre Hanami fix and prepare for the real life Hanami just around the corner. Flowers by Naked Event Period:February 2, 2017 (Tue) – March 20, 2017 (Mon) Venue: Nihonbashi Mitsui Hall 2-2-1:Nihonbashi-Muromachi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo COREDO Muromachi (Enter on 4F) Access: Connected directly from A6 exit at “Mitsukoshimae” subway station on Tokyo Metro Ginza and Hanzomon Lines …continue reading