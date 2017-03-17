Source: city-cost.com The ‘business hotel in Japan’ is something of an institution. An ever-present on the Japanese hotel scene, business hotels are the default selection for locals overnighting on a tight budget, their own or the company’s. Not exclusively the realm of the Japanese business person (salaryman / office lady), these hotels can make for a decent accommodation option for tourists and travelers of any shape, size, and nationality. You may also hear them referred to as ‘city hotels’, as predominantly, although not exclusively, this is where they are to be found, usually within easy walking distance of a train station. When considering the question, ‘How much does it cost to stay in a business hotel in Japan?, one also needs to clarify one’s own definition of a ‘business hotel’. In Japan, these places are synonymous with basic, no-frills functionality. This is not 5-star territory. How much do business hotel rooms cost?If you’re lucky, you might be able to get your business hotel costs down to around 5,000 yen for a single room per night. If you can budget between 9,000 – 15,000 yen per night, you’ll be able to pick and choose at will. Beyond the 15,000 yen mark and we’re really getting out of business hotel territory, although some may go above this. Consideration needs to be made as to the night of the week. Although these places are associated with the business trip, Friday and Saturday nights will likely command higher rates.What do you get for your money?The following is what you might expect from a lower end Japanese business hotel …LobbyDefinitely not lavish, in any way. Increasingly, reception staff may be able to handle languages other than Japanese, but you should never take this as a given in these hotels.It …continue reading