JR East Unveils Luxury Sleeper Train Designed by Ferrari Designer Ken Okuyama

all photos courtesy Nikkei

It’s been almost 3 years since the announcement that JR East was investing 5 billion yen to create a luxury sleeper train. Yesterday, that train was unveiled at a ceremony in Tokyo. Dubbed the Train Suite Shikishima, it was designed by Ken Okuyama, a Japanese industrial designer and the only non-Italian to have designed a Ferrari.

Okuyama incorporated wood and washi paper into the interiors to create the luxurious sleeper train, which begins operating in May 2017. But with a maximum capacity of 34, the exclusive cars come at a price. There is a high-end, 2-floor suite with a private onsen bath and heated kotatsu to keep travelers warm as they speed through the landscape. Here, a 3-night, 4-day journey through Japan costs 950,000 yen (about $8000) per person. But rooms are already booked for 6 months out.

Perhaps in the magical spirit of the Hogwarts Express, the Train Suite Shikishima will have its own dedicated platform at Ueno Station in Tokyo.

If you want to learn more you can visit the website where there’s contact information and numbers to call to make reservations. There’s also a sales office at Tokyo Station.