Making Sex Safe Again: Of Condoms and STI Testing in Tokyo

There’s nothing quite like sex. Except maybe chocolate and wine—but they do not quite expose you to the same raw thrill and overwhelming desire…d range of positions. Tokyo Cheapo knows this well—just read this guide on cheap sex. However, no matter how fun sex can be, if you’re not going about it safely, it can leave you exposed to the full range of potentially ghastly contagious side effects—more commonly known as sexually transmitted infections (STI or 性病 [seibyou]). Are you sexually active? Good. Are condoms and/or dental dams your best friends during all your sexual encounters? If yes, fantastic—you are making sex safe again. If not, let’s get you acquainted with these lovely love wrappers. By the time you

