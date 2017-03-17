Nosy or Conscientious? A Japanese Bank Gets Up My Hackles

Source: Japan Blog – Tokyo Osaka Nagoya Kyoto 銀行が腹を立たせる I went to the bank today – one of the banks I have an account with – to withdraw a sizeable sum of money. This account was with the Mitsui-Sumitomo Banking Corporation (SMBC), and is an account that was basically forced on me by the company I work for, as SMBC is its bank, and it wants to keep bank transfer fees to a minimum when paying its staff – a common practice of companies in Japan. Marunouchi Branch, SMBC I have accounts with about five banks in Japan. They’ve accrued over the years mostly for the same reason as I got my SMBC one. But if I had to choose my least favorite Japanese bank, SMBC would be it for the simple reason that most of the old security guys who stand around the entrance of the bank pretty much ignore you if you don’t look Japanese. While Japanese-looking customers at SMBC get the hearty Irrashaimase (“Welcome!”) on entering and the Arigato gozaimashita (“Thank you very much!”) on leaving, I (not being a Japanese-looking customer) usually get silence and looking the other way. It’s just one of those things you notice, especially when all the other banks deliver the same rote greeting whether you’re Japanese-looking or not. Anyway, I went to the Marunouchi branch of SMBC today to make a withdrawal of just under a million yen as I had to top up an account we have in another bank for our mortgage repayments. I tried withdrawing it at the branch’s ATM, but the amount was too high so I had to do it through a teller. I was given a simple form to fill in: my name and the amount, and a number which would be called when my turn came. I was called up after a couple …continue reading