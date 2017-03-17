Recipe: St. Patrick’s Day Matcha Cupcakes

Source: savvytokyo.com St. Patrick’s Day, the now global fest celebrating being Irish and everything about Ireland, is honored almost everywhere around the world. Global cities join in the celebrations by lighting their tallest buildings in green lights and even turning some rivers green. Tokyo, too, has its own way to commemorate the event. The famous green festival is celebrated in Japan with a special festival in Yoyogi and parade in Omotesando, where hundreds of Japanese children and adults get dressed in green, perform Irish dances and enjoy Irish food. Like most people living abroad, when I lived in Japan I gained a better appreciation and love for my own culture and really enjoyed celebrating this day in Japan. I, as an Irish cook, have my own way of celebrating this event: on St. Patrick’s Day it’s a must to make something green in my kitchen. Today, I’m sharing my festive matcha (green tea) and Pocky cupcakes, inviting you to join the party and cook along. Ingredients For the cupcake mix 150g self-raising flour (自己調達小麦粉, jiko chotatsu komugiko)

1 teaspoon matcha (抹茶, matcha )

100g softened butter cubes (バター, bataa )

100g caster sugar (グラニュー糖, guranyuto )

2 eggs (卵, tamago ) For the icing 200g Icing sugar (粉砂糖, konazato )

2 tablespoons matcha (抹茶, matcha )

100g soft butter cubes (バター, bataa )

20ml milk (牛乳, gyunyu )

Matcha Pocky Method Preheat a fan oven to 200 degrees Celsius. Sieve the flour and matcha together a few times to make sure the matcha powder is completely mixed into the flour. Whisk all the ingredients for the cupcake mix in an electric mixer for a few minutes or until it’s well mixed together. Place the cupcake cases in the baking tin. Using a large spoon to fill the cases over half-way with the …continue reading