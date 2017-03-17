Recipe: St. Patrick’s Day Matcha Cupcakes

|
Source: savvytokyo.com
St. Patrick’s Day, the now global fest celebrating being Irish and everything about Ireland, is honored almost everywhere around the world. Global cities join in the celebrations by lighting their tallest buildings in green lights and even turning some rivers green. Tokyo, too, has its own way to commemorate the event.
The famous green festival is celebrated in Japan with a special festival in Yoyogi and parade in Omotesando, where hundreds of Japanese children and adults get dressed in green, perform Irish dances and enjoy Irish food. Like most people living abroad, when I lived in Japan I gained a better appreciation and love for my own culture and really enjoyed celebrating this day in Japan.
I, as an Irish cook, have my own way of celebrating this event: on St. Patrick’s Day it’s a must to make something green in my kitchen. Today, I’m sharing my festive matcha (green tea) and Pocky cupcakes, inviting you to join the party and cook along.
Ingredients
For the cupcake mix
For the icing
Method