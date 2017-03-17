The Increasing Popularity of Music in Anime

Source: SSD 2.0 ~ What Is Anime? Check out her blog here! “Hi! My name is Jessica, but I go by じぇす on here, which means Jess! This is my first time posting on Shooting Star Dreamer, so I thought I should give a bit of an introduction. I’ve loved anime since I was small, my first anime being Samurai Pizza Cats when I was only two years old. Currently I enjoy Japanese media of many sorts, including anime, manga, video games, light novels, and more! I hope you’ll enjoy my first post!” Music has been an existing topic in anime for decades, as can be seen in titles such as Macross (1982), Full Moon wo Sagashite (2002), and Beck (2004). Back in the early 2000’s, there were only handfuls of music-based anime available, so fans of that genre didn’t have much room to be picky. In the 1980’s and 1990’s, there were even less. As time passed, the later 2000’s brought us anime such as Nodame Cantabile, K-On!, Detroit Metal City, and in the early 2010’s we got a bunch more music-related anime. Now, in the year 2017, eight music-based anime TV series have begun airing already, five have been announced to air sometime during 2017, and thirteen have been announced with no release date yet. That’s a total of twenty-six music-based anime, potentially airing in 2017 alone. So what’s causing this huge jump in music anime? The popular idol group AKB48 which contributes to the rise of music-based anime. First off, we have to realize that anime and Japanese animation studios are growing in number every year. The first reason why there’s so much more music anime, is because anime itself exists in larger numbers. According to Anime-Planet’s database , the …continue reading