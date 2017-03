Kyoto started a new tourist friendly taxi service, Foreign Friendly TAXI.

It is the first of its kind in Japan and features:

Drivers that have completed a foreign language seminar and customer service training

Taxis that readily accept credit cards and IC cards as payment

Taxis that fit more than 2 pieces of luggage

Find Foreign Friendly TAXI stands at Kyoto Station.

Karasuma Gate: 9am-11pm

Hachijyo Gate: 24 hour operation

Use “Japan Taxi”, a new taxi calling app. Available in English, Traditional and Simplified Chinese and Korean. Free from the App Store or Google Play. More information

