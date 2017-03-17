Unpacking India’s new Maternity Benefit Bill

Author: Vidisha Mishra, ORF

The Lower House of the Indian Parliament has cleared the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Bill. Passed by the Upper House last year, the Bill is now set to become law, coming into effect after the President’s assent in a few weeks. By extending paid maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks at establishments with 10 or more employees, the Bill places India in the company of just 16 other nations with such a provision.

A medical worker administers polio drops to an infant at a hospital during the pulse polio immunization programme in Agartala, capital city of India’s northeastern state of Tripura, 18 January 2015. (Photo: Reuters/Jayanta Dey).

The Bill institutionalises other provisions for new and expecting mothers such as flexibility to work from home and availability of crèche facilities at establishments with more than 50 employees. Likely to benefit approximately 1.8 million women in the organised sector, the Bill has been received with understandable enthusiasm.

By all accounts, this is a much-needed step in the right direction for India.

Despite increases in the number of girls in education and in women's average incomes, studies show that the female participation rate in the workforce in 2008 was lower than in 1983. It is