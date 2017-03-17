World Bonsai Convention 2017

Source: japaninfoswap.com https://www.flickr.com/photos/ragesoss/2868722499/in/photolist-5nuXfK-hRLG5K-hRPHTC-hRLN9i-hRNcmD-hRPpty-hRP76B-hRNAG7-hRP8JW-hRMnpV-hRLT7p-hRMN1w-hRNx1h-hRM2yd-hRLKm4-hRNkHh-hRNrE6-hRN6RF-hRNgmU-hRMGHr-hRNzNw-hRMszV-hRPwUn-hRPCNu-hRNjdA-6bijt7-hRNRaA-hRN137-hRPbho-75aGEV-hRMjZ4-hRP7dP-hRP2YC-hRM22c-hRMDs7-hRPC4k-cSjtb-hRPe8G-hRMAJd-hRNKNo-hRLyMZ-hRPFqJ-hRMfuJ-hRNW7s-csKCs-hRPpkL-hRMfze-hRNeyn-hRMEmH-hRMiz2 ” data-medium-file=”https://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2868722499_d7ed36c340_z-1-300×248.jpg” data-large-file=”https://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2868722499_d7ed36c340_z-1-500×414.jpg” src=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2868722499_d7ed36c340_z-1.jpg” alt=”” width=”640″ height=”530″ srcset=”https://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2868722499_d7ed36c340_z-1.jpg 640w, https://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2868722499_d7ed36c340_z-1-300×248.jpg 300w, https://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2868722499_d7ed36c340_z-1-500×414.jpg 500w, https://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2868722499_d7ed36c340_z-1-150×124.jpg 150w” sizes=”(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px”> The first World Bonsai convention was held back in 1989 in Saitama, a city considered to be the home of Japanese bonsai. In the intervening duration it has been held every four years in various countries around the world, from the U.S. to Germany to South Korea, so as to contribute to the expansion of bonsai culture and to encourage international friendship. Now, 28 years later, the convention is returning to where it all began. About The 8th World Bonsai Convention On the face of it, you may not see much excitement in attending an exhibition of tiny trees, however this is a great opportunity to see first hand a booming aspect of an internationally renowned facet of Japanese culture. As the title pretty much suggests, the World Bonsai Convention is the biggest (and, by definition, smallest) collection of bonsai trees to be found worldwide, with over 300 from around the country on display. As well as the exhibition of the most prestigious examples of the art form, there will also be a meet and greet of established national and international bonsai specialists. However, it isn’t just the tiny trees and their creators that are the draw, but also there are on stage exhibitions and many other Japanese cultural experiences that you can take part in, making it an educational and enjoyable day out for the entire family. Attending The 8th World Bonsai Convention The convention will be held over five locations. The main venues are the Saitama Super Arena, the second largest indoor arena in the world, as well as Omiya Sonic City, the site of the first World Bonsai Convention in 1989. For outdoor locations you can see the beautiful bonsai at Musashi Ichinomiya …continue reading